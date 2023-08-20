Spain hero and captain Olga Carmona “speechless” after World Cup victory over England

On Sunday, Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the very first time. Jorge Vilda’s side defeated England 1-0 in Sydney, and it could have been more comfortable had Jennifer Hermoso not missed her second half penalty.

La Roja’s matchwinner was their captain, Olga Carmona. Her 30th-minute striker was the difference between the two sides, and speaking after the match (via Marca), she was taken over by emotion, and understandably so.

“England are a great team, but this was for us. We knew what we were going to achieve. I’m speechless.

“(My celebration) was for the mother of one of my best friends, who recently passed away.”

There is little doubt that Carmona, alongside the rest of her teammates, are now immortalised forever following this victory, much like the men’s team when they won in 2010. It is an incredible moment in Spanish football, and one that will be celebrated for a long, long time.