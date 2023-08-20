Sevilla sign international goalkeeper as replacement for Yassine Bounou

On Friday, Yassine Bounou became the latest player to make the move to Saudi Arabia. The Moroccan international goalkeeper joined Al Hilal, who had also signed ex-Barcelona winger Neymar Junior earlier in the week.

Sevilla netted €21m as part of the deal, and just two days after Bono’s departure was made official, his replacement in Andalusia has been sorted, with the club announcing the arrival of Orjan Nyland.

🤝 Orjan Nyland, refuerzo para la portería del #SevillaFC. 🇳🇴 ¡Bienvenido! #WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) August 20, 2023

Nyland, who was a free agent after leaving Bundesliga side RB Leipzig earlier this summer, has signed a one-year deal at his new club, and he will act as understudy to current number one Marko Dmitrovic. He has also played for Aston Villa and Norway, so will provide good experience.

Given that Sevilla have struggled with financial issues in recent years, this operation has been something of a successful. Selling Bono for €21m and signing his replacement for absolutely nothing looks to be very good business, although it will depend on how Nyland stacks up to his predecessor.