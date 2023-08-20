RFEF confirm World Cup hero’s father passed away after final triumph

Spain’s World Cup celebrations have been rocked by some tragic news from back home.

Jorge Vilda’s side secured a first ever World Cup title in dramatic style in Sydney as they sealed a 1-0 final win over England.

With both sides facing their first appearance in a World Cup final, the chance for history was on offer for both squads, on a high stakes night Down Under.

However, Spain responded superbly to the pressure, with captain Olga Carmona firing home a superb opener before the break.

Spain dug in to secure the trophy in the closing stages with wild on pitch celebrations at Stadium Australia.

The squad are due back in Madrid in the coming hours but the RFEF have confirmed some tragic news for Carmona and her family.

⚫️ PÉSAME | La @RFEF lamenta profundamente comunicar el fallecimiento del padre de Olga Carmona. La futbolista ha conocido la triste noticia una vez concluida la final de la Copa del Mundo. Mandamos nuestro abrazo más sincero a Olga y a su familia en un momento de profundo… pic.twitter.com/BSe2XmUrVF — RFEF (@rfef) August 20, 2023

As per an official statement from the Spanish football body, Carmona’s father passed away shortly after the final, as the footballing world has rallied to show their support to the Real Madrid defender.

This is immensely sad. Olga Carmona today scored the goal that won Spain the World Cup and after the final was informed that her father had died. https://t.co/8BIv5AnkFl — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) August 20, 2023

DEP. Scorer of Spain's World Cup final winner Olga Carmona finds out father has died after the match. That's something I'm not sure anyone has words for. https://t.co/DyXGltUsT2 — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) August 20, 2023