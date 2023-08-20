La Liga

RFEF confirm World Cup hero’s father passed away after final triumph

Spain’s World Cup celebrations have been rocked by some tragic news from back home.

Jorge Vilda’s side secured a first ever World Cup title in dramatic style in Sydney as they sealed a 1-0 final win over England.

With both sides facing their first appearance in a World Cup final, the chance for history was on offer for both squads, on a high stakes night Down Under.

However, Spain responded superbly to the pressure, with captain Olga Carmona firing home a superb opener before the break.

Spain dug in to secure the trophy in the closing stages with wild on pitch celebrations at Stadium Australia.

The squad are due back in Madrid in the coming hours but the RFEF have confirmed some tragic news for Carmona and her family.

As per an official statement from the Spanish football body, Carmona’s father passed away shortly after the final, as the footballing world has rallied to show their support to the Real Madrid defender.

Posted by

Tags Olga Carmona Spain Women's World Cup 2023

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News