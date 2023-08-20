Real Sociedad’s Premier League transfer target set to join Celtic

Real Sociedad look set to be miss out on a swoop for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this month.

La Real were rumoured to be in talks with the Premier League side over a possible move as they aim to strengthen at left back.

The Basque giants are back in the Champions League this season and the squad is short of cover in defence with Tierney on the edge of Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates Stadium.

Tierney was linked with a possible switch to Newcastle United, but the Magpies have now withdrawn their ongoing interest, as they aim to pursue other targets.

As per reports from Football Insider, Celtic are now pushing ahead with negotiations, but a loan offer could be the best financial move on offer for the Scottish champions.

Arteta will make the final call on Tierney with summer signing Jurrien Timber now sidelined with a long term knee injury.