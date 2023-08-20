Real Sociedad complete signing of David Silva replacement

Having suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season training, David Silva was forced to call an abrupt end to his playing career. This also meant that Real Sociedad had to scramble to sort a replacement for their talisman.

Their search took them to Russia, and that is where they have been able to sort Silva’s successor. Arsen Zakharyan is the man that has been chosen by La Real, and he signed as their latest player on Saturday.

Zakharyan joins La Real from Dinamo Moscow, and he has signed a six-year contract in San Sebastian.

Despite being just 20 years of age, Zakharyan is already a full international for Russia, and is widely considered to be one of the best talents in Eastern Europe. Real Sociedad will hope that he can hit the ground running following his arrival, and he should get the opportunity to make his debut for the club next weekend.