Real Madrid unaffected by recent developments in Kylian Mbappe saga

There have been numerous transfer sagas running throughout this summer’s transfer window, but the biggest has involved Kylian Mbappe.

The 24-year-old was transfer-listed by Paris Saint-Germain following his decision not to sign a new contract. As a result, he was also excluded from Luis Enrique’s first team.

However, he has since been re-integrated into the PSG side, and he started (and scored) this weekend for the French champions. There are also indications that he could sign a new deal, which would mean that he is not available as a free agent next summer.

Despite all of the never-ending reports on the sage, Real Madrid have remained unmoved and unaffected by it all, as reported by Marca. They have taken little notice of the matter, and they are sticking to their guns in terms of not signing Mbappe this summer.

Real Madrid still hope to sign Mbappe for free in 2024, although they will simply move on if this is not the case. They will also not make any more signings this summer.