Premier League duo chase Sevilla’s World Cup winner

Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel is being targeted by two Premier League clubs.

Montiel has been linked with a potential move away from Andalucia before the summer transfer window closes.

The club are expecting more incomings and outgoings in the coming weeks with transfer funds needed for new signings as a matter of urgency.

As per reports from Marca, Fulham and Nottingham Forest have both registered an interest in Montiel, with the latter holding the advantage.

A possible agreement could be wrapped up quickly, with Montiel open to moving to England, and he could fly out for contract talks tomorrow.

Fulham have been tracking the Argentina international for a longer period, but Forest are now ahead in the race, with Sevilla looking to bring in a fee of around €11m.

Montiel remains as a squad option at Sevilla after scoring the winning penalty for Argentina in their 2022 World Cup final victory over France in Qatar.