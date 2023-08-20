Predicted XIs Barcelona-Cadiz: Xavi Hernandez identifies his Ronald Araujo replacement

Barcelona take on Cadiz on Sunday evening in their first home match of the season, meaning that it is their first competitive appearance at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, their home-away-from-home for the 2023-24 campaign.

Following last weekend’s disappointing draw against Getafe, Barcelona will be without three key personnel for the match. Raphinha and Xavi Hernandez were both sent off, so they will miss the game, and also next week’s trip to Villarreal. Ronald Araujo is also out after he suffered a hamstring injury earlier this week.

In terms of their replacements, Sport have predicted that Sergi Roberto will line up at right-back, while Ferran Torres is to get the nod at right wing. Gavi is also in line to start, with Oriol Romeu dropping out.

Cadiz defeated Alaves in their first match of the season, and they could look to exploit the situation in their attempts to make it two from two. Roger and Chris Ramos are set to lead the line for the Andalusian side.

Barcelona will be desperate to get their first three points of their LaLiga title defence, especially with Real Madrid having won their opening two matches. Cadiz certainly won’t make it easy, however.