Lionel Messi becomes most decorated player of all time after guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory

Just over a month after he joined Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has helped the MLS side win their first ever major trophy. They defeated Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the final of the Leagues Cup, after the match finished 1-1 in regular time.

Messi scored Inter Miami’s goal on the night, and it was a trademark spectacular strike. He picked the ball up outside of the box before driving and curling an effort into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance whatsoever.

Out of this WORLD. 💫 Take a bow, Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/qm90VJtVbc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023

The victory means that Messi picked up his 44th career honour, making him the most successful footballer of all time in terms of trophies won. He overtakes former teammate Dani Alves, who won 43.

Messi finished the tournament with 10 goals and one assist, which meant that he was the top scorer, and he was also awarded the best player of the tournament, which was hardly a surprise.

Leo Messi’s @LeaguesCup:

– Seven games

– Ten goals

– One assist

– Champion

– Best Player

– Top Scorer 'Nuff said. pic.twitter.com/PTyk67BAsO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023

Barcelona will no doubt feel hard done by that Messi is not wearing their shirt right now, having been rejected by their former player earlier this summer. However, the Argentine certainly seems to be enjoying himself in the United States.