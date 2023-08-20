Barcelona

Lamine Yamal sets another La Liga landmark against Cadiz

Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal has set another La Liga benchmark this weekend.

The teenager came off the bench for Barcelona in the final weeks of last season, to make his top-flight debut, aged 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days old.

That appearance made him the youngest player to ever play for the Barcelona first team but he was short of the overall La Liga record held by Luka Romero.

However, after coming off the bench in the season opening 0-0 draw at Getafe last weekend, Xavi opted to bring him into the starting XI tonight, at home to Cadiz.

As per data from Opta, at 16 years and 38 days, Yamal is the youngest player to make a La Liga start in the 21st century, with Sanson holding the historical start record.

Yamal has impressed for Barcelona, on their first 45 minutes of action at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, with the scored tied at 0-0 at half time.

