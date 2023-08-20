Kylian Mbappe reaches verbal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign new contract – report

Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few weeks, in what has undoubtedly been the saga of the summer.

The 24-year-old was transfer-listed by PSG over his decision not to sign a new contract, and was subsequently banished from first team contention. However, he has returned to the fold this week, and he played (and scored) on Saturday.

Mbappe now looks to have had a change of heart in terms of signing a new contract, with multiple reports in England (via MD) stating that a verbal agreement has been reached with PSG over an extension.

Mbappe’s current contract expires next summer, but he could now extend that by an extra year or two, although a departure in 2024 would be guaranteed, as per a clause that would be included in the deal. It would mean that PSG would avoid losing him for free.

Real Madrid have remained interested in signing Mbappe, although they had been hoping to get him for free next summer. It remains to be seen whether they still try to sign him if a transfer fee is required.