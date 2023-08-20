Jude Bellingham emulates Cristiano Ronaldo following flying start to Real Madrid career

There was much excitement around Real Madrid when they beat off the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool to complete the signing of Jude Bellingham earlier this summer. The Englishman was a long time target for Los Blancos, and it was seen as a coup when they brought him in.

Bellingham was already began re-paying the faith shown in him by Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti, as he has made an outstanding start to his career in Spain. He scored against Athletic Club in last weekend’s LaLiga opener, and notched two more in Saturday’s victory over Almeria.

Scoring in your first two competitive matches for a new club is certainly impressive, and Bellingham is in good company in this regard. The last player to do so for Real Madrid was Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2009, as reported by MD.

If Bellingham can have half as good of a career at Real Madrid as Ronaldo did, then it would be a massive success for all involved. For now, he will hope to keep his impressive performances going, and try to make it three-in-a-row.