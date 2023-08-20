Homegrown Real Madrid star hits impressive milestone following Almeria victory

In recent seasons, Real Madrid have parted ways with some of their most long-standing players. Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Karim Benzema are among those to have left over the last few years.

It means that Lucas Vazquez is one of the longest serving players in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. The 32-year-old has been with Real Madrid since 2007, but with the first team since 2015, after returning from a loan spell with Espanyol.

Vazquez has been moulded from an attacking to a right-back in recent years, and he is considered to be a valuable squad player for Ancelotti. He came on during the later stages of Saturday’s victory over Almeria, and in doing so, reached a personal milestone.

The match was the 150th victory for Real Madrid in LaLiga that Vazquez has played a part of, as per MD. It is an achievement that he is no doubt very proud of, and he will hope for many more in the coming years.