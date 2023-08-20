Frenkie de Jong hails Barcelona ‘suffering’ in Cadiz win

Barcelona had to dig deep to seal their first win of the 2023/24 La Liga campaign as they sealed a late 2-0 victory at home to Cadiz.

La Blaugrana started life at their temporary Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys home in sluggish style.

After drawing 0-0 away at Getafe last weekend, Xavi opted for changes against Cadiz, to spark some life into his team.

However, despite the fresh impetus provided teenager Lamine Yamal on the night, Barcelona struggled for fluency throughout.

Late goals from Spanish pair Pedri and substitute Ferran Torres secured the win to ease the early pressure on Xavi in Catalonia.

Dutch star Frenkie de Jong was straightforward in his assessment of Barcelona’s performance as they look to build momentum for the weeks ahead.

“We suffered today, again. We won, which is the most important thing, to gain confidence and start winning games. We played well, but we can create more danger”, as per reports from Marca.

“All the games are very important and Barca always want to win. When the 70th minute arrives and you still haven’t scored, it is harder.”

Up next for Barcelona is a trip to Villarreal next weekend, ahead of travelling to Osasuna, before the September international break.

