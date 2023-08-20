Dani Olmo rejects Manchester City transfer links

Spain international Dani Olmo has no interest in completing a transfer move to Manchester City.

City are rumoured to be in the market for a new midfielder before the Premier League summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Pep Guardiola is looking to bring in cover following Kevin De Bruyne’s injury and Ilkay Gundogan’s move to Barcelona.

Interest in West Ham star Lucas Paqueta has reduced in recent days, with Guardiola scanning his options, including rumoured links to Olmo.

However, despite the possible rumours of a move to the Premier League, Olmo has insisted he is solely focused on success at RB Leipzig in the coming months.

“There’s nothing with Manchester City. I’m focused on my work at Leipzig, in the Bundesliga, the UCL and the cup. City are one of the best teams in the world, Gvardiol went there, but I’m happy here”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Olmo scored an incredible hat trick in the 3-0 German Super Cup final win against Bayern Munich, to start the 2023/24 campaign, and scored in their Bundesliga season opening loss at Bayer Leverkusen.