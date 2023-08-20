Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati wins 2023 World Cup Golden Ball after string of outstanding performances

Spain is currently in a joyous state following victory in the 2023 World Cup final over England. Olga Carmoso’s goal separated the sides in Sydney, and it was enough to see La Roja emerge victorious.

So many players stood out from Jorge Vilda’s side, but there was one in particular that was absolutely outstanding whenever she stepped on the pitch, and that was Aitana Bonmati. The 25-year-old only got three goals and two assists, but her overall play was a level above.

Unsurprisingly, Bonmati was been awarded the Golden Ball for the 2023 World Cup, making her the best player in the tournament.

The adidas Golden Ball Award goes to Aitana Bonmatí! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zTl7fEY9bx — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 20, 2023

Bonmati is now the heavy favourite to pick up the Ballon d’Or Feminin, which would be the first of her career, but surely not the last.

Bonmati was part of a nine-woman strong Barcelona contingent in the Spain squad that have just become world champions, in what is an excellent moment for the Catalan club.