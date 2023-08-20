Barcelona set deadline to finalise contract renewal for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Barcelona have desperately been trying to both gain and save money this summer, and a number of avenues have been explored. Investment and player sales have lead the way, and they are now looking to do so by agreeing new contracts with first team players.

Specifically, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Frenkie De Jong, who are two of the biggest earners at the club. Barcelona hope to agree new deals with the pair, which will see them extend their stay, taking initial pay-cuts in the process.

Barcelona’s talks with Ter Stegen are advanced, and as per Diario AS, they hope to finalise the German international’s new deal by the end of the transfer window, so that there is more space in the wage bill to register first team players.

Barcelona have not yet registered Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso or Inaki Pena, and new signings would also need to be registered too. As such, they hope to free up space with Ter Stegen, so that there are no problems when the transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.