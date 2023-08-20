Barcelona now have 21 World Cup winners following Spain’s 2023 victory

On Sunday, Spain won the Women’s World Cup after a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney. For La Roja, it was their first ever world final, and their first world crown.

Remarkably, nine of Spain’s squad are made of Barcelona players, which speaks volumes to the quality of Barcelona Femeni. Cata Coll, Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, Maria Perez, Mariona Caldentay and Salma Paralluelo all ply their trade at the Catalan club.

As per MD, that takes the number of players to have won a World Cup whilst at Barcelona up to 21. Romario was the first in 1994, followed by his fellow Brazilian Rivaldo in 2002.

Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Victor Valdes, Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol, Sergio Busquets, David Villa and Pedro Rodriguez all won the World Cup in 2010 with Spain, after Iniesta’s extra time goal saw off the Netherlands in South Africa. Finally, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele won the World Cup in 2018 as France defeated Croatia.

The 2023 Would Cup has been sensational for Barcelona, and they are no doubt extremely proud of their Spanish contingent.