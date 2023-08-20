Barcelona snatch late La Liga win over Cadiz

Barcelona have secured their first win of the 2023/24 La Liga season as they snatched a late 2-0 victory at home to Cadiz.

La Blaugrana welcomed the Andalucians to their temporary Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys home for their first match at the stadium this season.

Chances were at a premium in the first 45 minutes with Lamine Yamal denied an early breakthrough as part of another landmark night for the 16-year-old.

The home side looked to step up their attacking intensity after the restart with Pedri heading against the crossbar in Catalonia.

That set the pattern for the closing stages of the contest as Barcelona pressed forward and Cadiz dug in to secure a battling draw.

However, just as Barcelona looked set for another frustration, Pedri grabbed his chance to slot the hosts in front and Ferran Torres wrapped up the victory in added time.

There it is! 👏 Pedri scores the opener and that could be the winner for Barcelona 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/AzcOhVDPZc — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 20, 2023

Three points in the bag 🔵🔴 Ferran Torres wraps up the win with a nice finish in injury time 🤌 pic.twitter.com/QXBLJ9rAn3 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 20, 2023

Four points from two games at the start of the campaign is not the opening Xavi planned for as Barcelona travel to Villarreal next weekend.

