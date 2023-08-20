Barcelona defender set to join Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in next 24 hours

Having already sold Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembele in the last week or so, Barcelona are looking to make further departures during the final days of the summer transfer window.

Sergino Dest will join Kessie and Dembele in leaving, albeit he will only be departing on an initial loan deal. As reported by Dutch reporter Rik Elfrink, the USMNT right-back is close to joining PSV Eindhoven.

🚨 BREAKING: Dest is expected to join PSV soon. According to several sources, his medical has already been scheduled. @RikElfrink 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HOJMMcRPVS — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 20, 2023

Dest will return to the Netherlands in the next 24 hours, with his medical examinations having already been booked by PSV, who should have him available for their Champions League match against Rangers in midweek.

PSV will pick up Dest on loan for this season, although they will have the opportunity to sign him on a permanent basis, should they see it. Barcelona will certainly hope that they do, as he is nowhere near the plans of head coach Xavi Hernandez, and it would allow them to bring more money in.