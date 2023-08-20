Barcelona chief drops Joao Cancelo transfer hint

Barcelona are moving closer to completing a deal to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo on loan.

The Catalan giants have been consistently linked with Cancelo this summer but the La Liga champions are deadlocked in talks with his representatives.

La Blaugrana have opted against dealing directly with Manchester City, as they are happy to leave the negotiations in the hands of agent Jorge Mendes, who is brokering on their behalf.

Contract terms between Cancelo and Barcelona are rumoured to have already been agreed, but Barcelona are uncertain that a loan-to-buy option will be accepted by City.

As the saga rolls on, Barcelona director Rafael Yuste offered an update on the situation, ahead of tonight’s La Liga clash at home to Cadiz.

“It’s another matter that’s on the table of the technical secretary and the coach”, as per reports from Marca.

Yuste’s comments indicate Barcelona remain confident over wrapping an agreement to add Cancelo to Xavi’s squad in the coming days.