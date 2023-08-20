Atletico Madrid handed major boost for Real Betis clash as key defender returns from injury

Having defeated Granada in their LaLiga opener last weekend, Atletico Madrid are hoping to make it two from two on Sunday when they take on Real Betis in Andalusia.

However, Betis also won on matchday one, and they are keen to continue their 100% record. As a result, it is sure to be a captivating affair at the Benito Villamarin.

Atletico head coach Diego Simeone has been handed a welcome boost for the match, as Nahuel Molina has been included in the squad that will make the trip to Andalusia.

Molina was injured during pre-season, and he was expected to be out for much longer than he has. However, he is now back in contention, although it would be a surprise if he was to start against Betis.

Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries of late, having lost their captain Koke for the next few weeks. Molina’s return is sure to soften that blow.