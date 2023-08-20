23 clubs across Europe have shown interest in signing Atletico Madrid starlet this summer

Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign a new midfielder during the final days of the transfer window, which would be their fifth signing of the summer (after Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino).

However, they will need to make costs in order to fund their bid. Several players could be on the chopping block, including the likes of Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar.

One player that won’t be leaving Atletico this summer is Rodrigo Riquelme. Head coach Diego Simeone has been impressed by the youngster during pre-season, and he is part of his plans for the coming year.

Remarkably, no less than 23 clubs have shown interest in signing Riquelme this summer, as reported by Marca. Only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Cadiz in LaLiga have not enquired about the 23-year-old, who was also wanted by Napoli, Feyenoord, Club Brugge, Braga, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Sheffield United.

Riquelme will hope that he can force his way into the Atletico Madrid side in the coming weeks, starting with Sunday’s fixture against Real Betis.