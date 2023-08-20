16-year-old sensation could make first start for Barcelona against Cadiz

Following Raphinha’s red card during last weekend’s disappointing draw with Getafe, Barcelona will be required to field a replacement for the Brazilian for Sunday’s match against Cadiz, their first home fixture of the season.

Ferran Torres is believed to be in pole position to replace Raphinha, although Xavi Hernandez does have other options, as per Sport. Ez Abde came on during last weekend’s match and impressed, so the Moroccan may get the nod.

Or, it could be Lamine Yamal that makes his first start for Barcelona, having only turned 16 last month. Yamal, who is the club’s youngest ever player, also came on against Getafe and impressed, so could be the one to start.

Yamal would become the youngster player in Barcelona history to start a match if he is given the nod, and it is certainly possible, as Xavi has shown a lot of faith in him.

It may be that two of them start if Xavi reverts to a standard 4-3-3, although that seems unlikely. Whoever does come in will hope to fire Barcelona to their first victory of the season, and at their new temporary home in Montjuic.