Xavi Hernandez calls upon “dazzling” Barcelona youngster as replacement for Ronald Araujo

On Thursday, Barcelona revealed that Ronald Araujo had suffered a hamstring injury during training this week. No timescale was given, although later reports suggested that the Uruguayan will be out for at least one month.

It is a bitter blow for Barcelona, as Araujo is one of their most important players, and he was their starting right-back. It will likely mean that Jules Kounde shifts back over, with Eric Garcia in central defence, or captain Sergi Roberto will come in.

As cover following Araujo’s injury, Xavi Hernandez has promoted Marc Casado to the first team squad. The Barcelona head coach has been dazzled by the youngster, according to Sport, and he looks likely to be included in the squad for Sunday’s match against Cadiz.

Casado can fill in as a right back, so he is another option that Xavi could consider there. However, for the Cadiz fixture, it looks likely that one of Roberto or Garcia will come into the Barcelona side to replace Araujo.