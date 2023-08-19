Xavi Hernandez already preparing for Joao Cancelo’s arrival at Barcelona

Barcelona will look to sign a new right-back during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, and it’s no secret that Joao Cancelo is their top target.

Barcelona have been in talks with Manchester City this week over a deal for the Portuguese international, who is out of favour with Pep Guardiola. It would be a loan deal with a non-mandatory buy option.

As Relevo have reported, Xavi Hernandez is already preparing for Cancelo’s arrival. Barcelona’s head coach sees him as a perfect player for his system, as well as someone that is experienced and proven.

Barcelona are hoping to finalise a deal for Cancelo in the next few days, after which he will make the journey to Catalonia in order to officially join. Xavi will hope to have him available for next weekend’s match against Villarreal.

On paper, Cancelo looks to be a very good signing for Barcelona, and the deal for him appear to be ideal. A loan is good for economical reasons, and he does not work out, they don’t need to buy him permanently.