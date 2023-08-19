(WATCH) Jude Bellingham drags Real Madrid level at Almeria

Real Madrid have immediately bounced back on their La Liga trip away to Almeria.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side secured a 2-0 victory away at Athletic Club on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season and they are now level at the break in Andalucia.

Former Los Blancos youth team star Sergio Arribas made the early breakthrough for the home side as he powered forward to head home for the hosts after three minutes.

Wow! 🤯 Almería score early against Real Madrid as Sergio Arribas gets the opener against his former club 🔴⚪ What a counter attack 👏 pic.twitter.com/g3wvAsluj0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 19, 2023

However, despite the setback, Real Madrid showed calmness at the Power Horse Stadium, with Jude Bellingham scoring for a second successive game.

The England star’s arrival in Madrid was another reason behind Los Blancos’ decision to sell former youth team star Arribas to Almeria this summer.

Bellingham has settled into life in Madrid with ease in recent weeks and the 20-year-old reacted quickest inside the box to steer home a loose ball for the equaliser.

Make it 2 goals in 2 games for Jude Bellingham! 🔥 The English star brings Real Madrid level ⚪ pic.twitter.com/0VGQUgXAnb — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 19, 2023

🚨GOAL | Almeria 1-1 Real Madrid | Jude Bellinghampic.twitter.com/SeqU1KWUU4 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) August 19, 2023

