WATCH: Former Real Madrid youth team star Sergio Arribas puts Almeria in front against Los Blancos

Real Madrid have suffered a disastrous start on their La Liga trip to Almeria.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side stormed to a 2-0 win away at Athletic Club on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 La Liga season but they are struggling early on in Andalucia.

Los Blancos were forced into starting changes, due to injuries, and they have fallen behind inside the first three minutes at the Power Horse Stadium.

Former Los Blancos youth team star Sergio Arribas has grabbed his chance to show Ancelotti and the Real Madrid fans what they are missing with a first club goal for Almeria.

Ancelotti opted to sell Arribas to Almeria this summer, with his chances of a first team breakthrough limited, and the 21-year-old headed home following a lightning fast counter attack.

Wow! 🤯 Almería score early against Real Madrid as Sergio Arribas gets the opener against his former club 🔴⚪ What a counter attack 👏 pic.twitter.com/g3wvAsluj0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 19, 2023

Real Madrid will be looking to react to the first goal they have conceded this season after a difficult opening period to this game away from the capital.