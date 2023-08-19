Spain head coach Jorge Vilda ahead of Women’s World Cup final – “We will press, attack and play united”

On Sunday, Spain and England will contest the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The match, which kicks off at 12pm CEST in Sydney, will see one of the two nations become world champions for the very first time.

La Roja have an excellent chance at victory, and speaking ahead of the match (via MD), head coach Jorge Vilda has admitted that he doesn’t intend to make any changes from the way his side have been playing all tournament.

“Tomorrow is not the day to change, tomorrow is the day to be us. We will press, attack, and play as a united team. Our game is already being played.”

England won when the two sides met at last year’s European Championships, and Vilda is hoping for a better outcome this time around.

“We were on top, but in the end, the result is what counts.”

Vilda’s squad can etch their name into immortality on Sunday, and there is no doubt that the entirety of Spain is behind them.