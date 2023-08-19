Sevilla tracking West Ham star Pablo Fornals

Sevilla are considering a move to bring Pablo Fornals back to La Liga this month.

The Andalucians are aiming to bring in new faces on the back of a low key summer market at the club as signings have been brought in with a focus on midfield and defence.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Jose Luis Mendilibar wants to add more creativity to his team before the window closes, and Fornals is an option.

Sevilla are rumoured to have sent scouts to London to watch Fornals since the start of the season with initial contact now made to West Ham over a move.

The Hammers are undergoing a squad revamp, following the exit of captain Declan Rice, and Fornals is into the final year of his contract at the London Stadium.

Fornals played a key role at Villarreal, before joining West Ham in 2019, and he is reportedly keen on moving back to Spain, if an opportunity arises.