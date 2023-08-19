Sevilla lining up ex-Aston Villa and RB Leipzig goalkeeper as replacement for Yassine Bounou

Following Yassine Bounou’s move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, which was confirmed earlier this week, Sevilla have entered the transfer market in their search for a replacement.

They have been linked with Ugurcan Cakir and Dominik Livakovic, although they have now turned their attention towards a lower cost option: Orjan Nyland. The Norwegian international keeper is currently a free agent, having left Bundesliga side RB Leipzig earlier this summer.

As reported by MD, Sevilla have identified Nyland as their top goalkeeper target, and talks are currently underway over a contract. If signed, the 32-year-old would likely be the backup option to Marko Dmitrovic, who is Jose Luis Mendilibar’s number one.

Nyland has experience of playing in the top levels in Norway, England and Germany, which is sure to be good news for Sevilla, especially considering they will be paying nothing to sign him. It remains to be seen whether a deal is finalised, but expectations are that this will be the case.