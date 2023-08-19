Ronald Araujo to miss Uruguay duty through injury

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will not join up with the Uruguay squad next month.

Araujo missed Barcelona’s opening game of the 2023/24 La Liga season as Xavi’s side drew 0-0 away at Getafe.

The club’s medical staff wanted to continue their assessment of his injury and a decision has since be made on his recovery period.

No definitive date has been put on his expected comeback with initial estimates placing it t around mid-September at the earliest.

As per reports from Diario AS, that will mean the centre back misses Uruguay’s incoming matches next month, as they kick off qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

La Celeste begin their road to potentially reaching the tournament with ties up against Chile and Ecuador in Montevideo and Quito respectively.

Araujo was famously included in Uruguay’s 2022 World Cup squad, despite not being fully fit, and he did not feature in Qatar as his recovery stalled before the competition.