Real Sociedad frustration continues with Celta Vigo draw

Real Sociedad’s poor start to the 2023/24 La Liga season has continued with a 1-1 draw at home to Celta Vigo.

La Real are building up to a Champions League return in the coming weeks but their domestic form has stuttered since the campaign kick off.

Imanol Alguacil’s team were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Girona last weekend and they slipped up in the fourth minute of added time against Rafael Benitez’s visitors in San Sebastian.

Chances flowed at both ends in the opening stages before Ander Barrenetxea popped up to head home Takefusa Kubo’s deep cross.

However, the home side failed to build on that momentum after  the restart, as Celta carried the greater threat in the second period.

Alex Remiro was a one-man barrier in the closing minutes for the hosts, but despite his best efforts, former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza stabbed home a deserved leveller for Celta.

Alex Remiro Ander Barrenetxea Imanol Alguacil Oscar Mingueza Rafael Benitez Takefusa Kubo

