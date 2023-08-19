Real Betis player being investigated as part of betting scandal alongside West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta

Brazil has been rocked by a betting scandal involving two of its international players, as has been confirmed by their Olympic head coach, Ramon Menezes.

West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta is being investigated as part of this, as is Real Betis’ Luiz Henrique. As a result, Menezes will not call upon the latter during the upcoming international break, as per MD.

“I’m also going to tell the truth. Luiz Henrique was a summoned player. Let’s wait and see what happens.”

The investigation, which has been reported by Globo, has been brought about after a number of people, allegedly close to Paqueta, placed bets on the West Ham player to be yellow-carded during a Premier League match against Aston Villa on the 12th of March. As part of these bets, they also had Henrique to be cautioned during Betis’ match against Villarreal on the same day, which both players were.

Real Betis have yet to address the situation, and Henrique is still believed to be part of Manuel Pellegrini’s squad for tomorrow’s match against Atletico Madrid.