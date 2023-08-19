Predicted XIs Almeria-Real Madrid: Los Blancos to face off against former youth sensation

Having won their opening match against Athletic Club last weekend, Real Madrid will hope to make it two from two in LaLiga on Saturday evening when they take on Almeria.

Carlo Ancelotti will remain without Thibaut Courtois, who underwent successful surgery on his ACL injury on Thursday, as well as Eder Militao, who suffered a similar issue in the match against Athletic.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been signed from Chelsea to be Real Madrid’s number one for this season, but Marca believe that Andriy Lunin will once again be between the sticks, with Kepa on the bench.

Antonio Rudiger will replace Militao, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos coming into the side to replace Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Los Blancos will come up against a familiar name on Saturday. Sergio Arribas left in order to join Almeria earlier this summer, and he is set to start his first match for his new club, having produced an excellent cameo on debut last weekend.

Real Madrid will fancy their chances of continuing their 100% streak on Saturday, although Almeria had an excellent home record last season, so it won’t be easy for Ancelotti’s side.