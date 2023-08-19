Manuel Pellegrini confirms Luiz Henrique is out for Atletico Madrid clash amid betting investigation

Real Betis got their LaLiga campaign off to an excellent start last weekend as they defeated Villarreal 2-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica. They will hope to make it two from two on Sunday, when they host Atletico Madrid.

However, they will be without various players for the match, as revealed by head coach Manuel Pellegrini. Notably, Luis Henrique is absent from the squad, after it was confirmed on Friday that the Brazilian was being investigated over alleged betting offences.

It is not yet known whether the investigation is the reason that Henrique is out, although that is the working theory, considering he started last weekend and no injury has been reported throughout this week.

Betis will also be without Nabil Fekir, William Carvalho and Claudio Bravo, as well as new signings Marco Bartra and Hector Bellerin, who both joined the club earlier this summer.

There is no doubt that this news is positive for Atletico Madrid, but they will still be acutely aware of the danger that Real Betis possess, even without the likes of Henrique and Fekir.