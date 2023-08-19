Kylian Mbappe’s explosive row with PSG chief revealed – report

Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe are reunited tonight as the defending Ligue 1 champions take on Toulouse.

The France captain has been named on the substitutes bench for the game following weeks of speculation over his future at the Parc des Princes.

The saga has continued as Mbappe was sensationally left out of PSG’s preseason plans as he looked increasingly likely to leave the club.

With the former AS Monaco striker into the final year of his contract, PSG want to offload him, to avoid a possible free transfer exit in 2024.

Mbappe is now in line to complete an expected move to Real Madrid next summer and French outlet L’Equipe have revealed details of a charged row with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Al Kheliaifi was a key voice in claiming the club would not accept Mbappe leaving for free but the 24-year-old remains in a position of contractual strength.

“You’ll see! You won’t play again. You’ll never play again! We won’t give up!!, Al-Khelaifi is rumoured to have claimed.

With Mbappe replying “You’ll see, what will I see? You’ll be the only president who won’t let me play!”