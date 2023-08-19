News

Jude Bellingham leads Real Madrid to Almeria win

Jude Bellingham was the Real Madrid hero once again as he inspired them to a 3-1 La Liga win away to Almeria.

Los Blancos headed to Andalucia on the back of a positive start to the 2023/24 season last weekend via a 2-0 victory at Athletic Club.

However. they suffered an early setback at the Power Horse Stadium, as former youth team star Sergio Arribas burst into the box, to head the hosts into a shock lead.

The away side were stung into life after that, as England international Bellingham stabbed home his second goal for the club, after a debut strike in Bilbao.

Bellingham’s intervention looked to have tipped the tide in the visitors favour from there as Toni Kroos’ goal was ruled out by VAR just before the interval.

However, it was left to the new star in Madrid to haul Carlo Ancelotti’s team over the line to all three points, as the hosts looked to dig in for a draw.

Kroos’ floated cross was perfect for the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker as he glided into the box to head Real Madrid in front.

Bellingham showed the full range of his talents in the closing stages, to seal the win, as he slipped in Vinicius Junior to curl home a superb clincher.

