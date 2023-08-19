Jude Bellingham leads Real Madrid to Almeria win

Jude Bellingham was the Real Madrid hero once again as he inspired them to a 3-1 La Liga win away to Almeria.

Jude Victor William Bellingham. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 19, 2023

Los Blancos headed to Andalucia on the back of a positive start to the 2023/24 season last weekend via a 2-0 victory at Athletic Club.

However. they suffered an early setback at the Power Horse Stadium, as former youth team star Sergio Arribas burst into the box, to head the hosts into a shock lead.

Wow! 🤯 Almería score early against Real Madrid as Sergio Arribas gets the opener against his former club 🔴⚪ What a counter attack 👏 pic.twitter.com/g3wvAsluj0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 19, 2023

The away side were stung into life after that, as England international Bellingham stabbed home his second goal for the club, after a debut strike in Bilbao.

Make it 2 goals in 2 games for Jude Bellingham! 🔥 The English star brings Real Madrid level ⚪ pic.twitter.com/0VGQUgXAnb — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 19, 2023

Bellingham’s intervention looked to have tipped the tide in the visitors favour from there as Toni Kroos’ goal was ruled out by VAR just before the interval.

However, it was left to the new star in Madrid to haul Carlo Ancelotti’s team over the line to all three points, as the hosts looked to dig in for a draw.

Kroos’ floated cross was perfect for the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker as he glided into the box to head Real Madrid in front.

JUDE BELLINGHAM! ✌️🤩 The Englishman gets his second of the day and Real Madrid lead ⚪ pic.twitter.com/aY2iniAwUe — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 19, 2023

Bellingham showed the full range of his talents in the closing stages, to seal the win, as he slipped in Vinicius Junior to curl home a superb clincher.

Vini Jr gets in on the act! 😍 An assist for Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid put this one beyond doubt 👏 pic.twitter.com/u5qpbR8YwU — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 19, 2023

