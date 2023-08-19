Jude Bellingham makes huge claim over Real Madrid form

Jude Bellingham has admitted his start to life at Real Madrid has exceeded all expectations.

The England international was the Los Blancos hero once again as he inspired them to a 3-1 La Liga win away to Almeria.

After scoring on his debut in Bilbao last time out, as Real Madrid sealed at 2-0 win over Athletic Club, Bellingham dominated again for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

A goal in each half from Bellingham at the Power Horse Stadium ended Almeria’s chances of a shock result, before the 20-year-old slipped in Vinicius Junior for a third, in his first La Liga assist.

Bellingham-mania continues to reign in Madrid and the midfielder stated his rise in recent months has built on the excellent foundation he had at Borussia Dortmund.

“I think I’m ten times a better player than last season, with these players, and teammates, I learn a lot”, as per reports from Marca.

“The level here is very high, I’m like a sponge soaking up what I can learn from my teammates, there are still many games to play, and I have to continue contributing.”

Bellingham is set to start again for Real Madrid, as they head to Celta Vigo on August 25, before an expected England squad return in September.

