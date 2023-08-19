Joao Felix to miss Atletico Madrid’s clash with Real Betis amid Barcelona transfer speculation

Joao Felix is almost certain to be on the move in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, but for the time being, he remains at Atletico Madrid.

Felix has fallen out of favour with Diego Simeone, and the club are looking to cash in so that a new midfielder can be funded. Barcelona are the leading candidates to sign the Portuguese, albeit only a loan.

Felix did not play in Monday’s victory over Granada, and as Simeone has confirmed in his pre-match press conference, the 23-year-old won’t play against Real Betis on Sunday either, albeit it has nothing to do with the ongoing transfer speculation.

🎙️| Diego Simeone: “João Félix? I always say the best question is to ask him. I see that he’s not being interviewed and doesn’t have the opportunity. They’re always asking us. He’s in the squad, and we’ve been training with him since the preseason began. He didn’t take part in… pic.twitter.com/fbS23DrYDe — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 19, 2023

Felix is keen to make the move to Barcelona, although Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin is not enamoured by the possibility of strengthening a direct rival, so a deal between the two Spanish giants could be difficult.

It remains to be seen how the saga plays out in the remaining weeks of the window, but at this time, Felix remains an Atletico Madrid player.