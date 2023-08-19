Gerard Moreno becomes Villarreal’s all-time record scorer with winning goal against Mallorca

Villarreal got their first victory of the season on Friday, as they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Mallorca at San Moix. Gerard Moreno got the goal for Quique Setien’s side, and in doing so, he etched his name into the club’s history books.

Moreno’s 62nd-minute winner was his 107th goal for Villarreal, which put him outright as the club’s all-time record goalscorer. He had previously held the record alongside Adriano Garcia, but the 31-year-old now has it on his own, as reported by MD.

Moreno has been one of the best strikers in LaLiga for several seasons, and there’s no doubt that he would have broken the record long ago had he not suffered multiple injury issues over the last few years.

Villarreal will hope that Moreno, whose 107 goals have come from 243 appearances, can stay fit this season, as they target securing Champions League football, which they narrowly missed out on last campaign.