Ex-Almeria forward El Bilal Toure suffers serious injury just weeks after joining Atalanta in €32m deal

In three of the last four summer transfer windows, Almeria have sold their star striker, Darwin Nunez joined Benfica in 2020, Umar Sadiq went to Real Sociedad last summer and in July, El Bilal Toure completed his move to Serie A side Atalanta.

Almeria will receive €32m as part of the deal (€28m fixed fee, €4m add-ons), and they have already identified his replacement: Lorient striker Ibrahima Kone.

Having only joined a matter of weeks ago, Toure has had a tough start to life at Atalanta. As MD have reported, the 21-year-old suffered a thigh injury during a recent friendly against Juventus, and the diagnosis has shown that he has ruptured the muscle, meaning that he will be out of action for approximately three months.

The injury will certainly be a test of Toure’s resolve, and he will no doubt have well wishes from those he knew well at Almeria. It’s certainly an unfortunate situation for him.