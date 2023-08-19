Diego Simeone reveals midfield desperation in transfer market

Diego Simeone has opened up on his determination to sign a new midfielder in the coming weeks.

The Argentinian coach has been working to sign a new defensive anchor in his engine room following Geoffrey Kondogbia’s switch to Marseille.

Simeone finds himself short of options in central areas, with Kondogbia moving on, and Koke struggling with injury, after just one game of the new season.

Rising star Pablo Barrios could be drafted into Simeone’s immediate plans as Koke recovers in the coming weeks.

The target now will be to bring in at least one more midfielder before the transfer window closes on September 1.

“It’s clear that if we reinforce ourselves we will be boosted as it would cover an area that’s a little unprotected”, as per reports from Marca.

“With a new midfielder we would complete what the team needs to compete in the best way.”

Simeone has been heavily linked with a move for Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but they are yet to complete a deal.

The Danish star is yet to start for Spurs since the start of the campaign with Ange Postecoglu preferring Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Oliver Skipp as his midfield options.