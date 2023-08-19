Diego Simeone confirms midfielder is available for Real Betis clash after recovering from training injury

Atletico Madrid are currently lacking options in midfield. Geoffrey Kondogbia joined Marseille earlier this summer, and during Monday’s victory over Granada, club captain Koke suffered a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old will be out of action until after the international break, and it looked as if Atletico would have even less options available earlier this week, following reports that Pablo Barrios was a serious doubt for Sunday’s match against Real Betis.

However, in his pre-match press conference (via Diario AS), head coach Diego Simeone confirmed that Barrios has recovered, and is in contention to play against Betis.

“Beyond Koke, we have the option of Barrios as he recovered for tomorrow. He will be in the squad, and there is also the possibility of a Plan B.”

Even despite Barrios’ recovery, Atletico Madrid will hope that they can sign a new defensive midfielder before the transfer window closes, which is in less than two weeks.