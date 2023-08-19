Celta Vigo miss out on €40m release clause for Gabri Veiga as 21-year-old heads for Italy

After months of speculation, Gabri Veiga’s future looks to finally be resolved. The 21-year-old, who emerged as a breakout star in LaLiga last season, will soon become a Napoli player, after the Serie A champions agreed a fee with Celta Vigo.

Veiga had attracted interest from a number of clubs in recent months, especially those from the Premier League. However, Napoli have recently emerged as firm favourites, and they now have their man.

Celta had been holding out for Veiga’s €40m release clause, but as reported by Marca, they agreed a deal below this amount. Instead, Napoli will pay €30m upfront, with €6m in add-ons also included.

It is still an excellent deal for Celta Vigo, and as head coach Rafa Benitez eluded to, it will allow them to make further purchases during the remaining weeks of the transfer window. This will be much-needed, as Los Celestes are aiming to improve on last season’s disappointing showing.