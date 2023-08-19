CBF President confident Carlo Ancelotti will become Brazil head coach next summer

For much of 2023, Carlo Ancelotti’s future has been the subject of speculation. Specifically, in regards to taking the head coach position at the Brazil national team, as it is currently vacant on a permanent basis.

Ancelotti has continually committed his future to Real Madrid, although his contract is up at the end of this season, and it is far from certain as to whether he will get a renewal.

Irrespective of whether Ancelotti is offered one or not, the CBF believe that the Italian will agree to become Brazil head coach from next summer, as was outlined by the Federation’s President, Ednaldo Rodrigues (via Marca).

“Is Ancelotti a dream or a reality? For us, it is a reality.”

Ancelotti’s full focus is currently on Real Madrid, who are in action on Saturday against Almeria. However, it may well be his final season at the club, and if so, he will hope to go out in style.