Carlo Ancelotti explains Vinicius Junior debate in Almeria win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti had clarified the mid-game flashpoint between him and Vinicius Junior in their 3-1 win at Almeria.

Los Blancos picked up their second successive La Liga win since the start of the campaign with a superb comeback victory in Andalucia.

Despite trailing to an early goal at the Power Horse Stadium, Ancleotti’s charges remained calm, as the in-form Jude Bellingham led the fight back.

The England star continued his sensational start in Spain with two goals, either side of the break, before teeing up Vinicius for the clincher late on.

However, Ancelotti and Vinicius appeared to cross words in the second half, with the Italian coach unhappy with his defensive work.

Ultimately, Vinicius answered the situation with his first goal of the season, and Ancelotti insisted the situation is not an issue for either him, or the Brazilian forward.

“I complained to him about an unnecessary loss of possession, he answered me and I told him no, he did not need to lose the ball”, as per reports from Marca.

“I do not want to take away the genius he has and sometimes he takes a little risk, and then I get a little angry.

“But other times I get excited about how he plays. The balance is that I get excited many more times than the few times I get angry.”

Up next for Real Madrid is a third successive away match at the start of the campaign as they head to Celta Vigo on August 25.

Images via Getty Images