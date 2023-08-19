Carlo Ancelotti hails ‘fantastic’ Jude Bellingham’s impact at Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti had a simple message of praise for star Jude Bellingham.

The England international has enjoyed a superb start to life with Los Blancos since agreeing a summer switch from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Despite the pressure of a huge transfer fee, and the adaptation to a new country, Bellingham’s transition has been seamless in the Spanish capital.

A debut goal in the opening weekend win over Athletic Club capped a perfect night in Bilbao but the 20-year-old followed that up with another match winning performance against Almeria.

Two goals and an assist in Andalucia saw Bellingham’s stock rise even further as he looks set for a crucial role for Ancelotti this season.

The veteran Italian coach was asked about his early views on Bellingham and the mood is clear.

“He is adapting very well to La Liga, and to our style. He is fantastic”, as per reports from Marca.

Up next for Real Madrid is a third successive away match at the start of the campaign as they head to Celta Vigo on August 25.

Images via Getty Images