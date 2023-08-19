Barcelona will not allow forward to leave before end of transfer window

Having already sold Ousmane Dembele, Franck Kessie and Nico Gonzalez so far this summer, Barcelona are likely to move other players on before the end of the transfer window.

Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati are among those that have been linked with permanent departures, but one player that will not be leaving Barcelona this summer is Ferran Torres. According to Sport, club officials will not facilitate a departure for the former Valencia and Manchester City forward.

With Dembele gone and Fati possibly on his way out too, Torres will be an option for Xavi Hernandez throughout the season. He showed excellent form during pre-season, which he will hope to carry on during the 2023-24 campaign.

Torres will be an option for Barcelona all across the front three. He naturally plays on the right, but with Vitor Roque not arriving from Athletico Paranaense until January, he is also likely to be backup to Robert Lewandowski at striker.