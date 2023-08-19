Barcelona in talks with two key players over new contracts included with salary deferrals

In an effort to improve their financial situation, Barcelona are hoping to organise pay cuts for certain members of their first team squad. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, as one of the highest earners at the club, is set for one, as his Frenkie De Jong.

According to Sport, Barcelona have opened talks with De Jong over a new contract. Similarly to Ter Stegen’s situation, a deal would involve a pay cut, but the Dutchman would still earn the same amount of money as he does now, just over a longer period of time as the length of contract would be extended.

De Jong, whose current deal expires in 2026, has become an instrumental part of the Barcelona side in recent seasons, and he has also become a leader in the dressing room, having now been at the club for four years, following his move from Ajax in 2019.

Barcelona will hope that De Jong agrees to the proposal, which will help to ease their financial problems somewhat. It remains to be seen whether an agreement is reached on the matter.